Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month.
Climate activists Greta Thunberg, right, and Irma Kjellstrom leave a court after a hearing in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg was found guilty for disobeying a police order and sentenced to a thirty day fine.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. The protest took place just a few hours after Thunberg was fined for disobeying police during a similar protest last month at the same terminal.
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by the police
MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by police.
Earlier on Monday, Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.
“We cannot save the world by playing by the rules,” she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would “definitely not” back down.
The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about $240).
Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmö on June 19.
“If the court sees our actions of self-defense as a crime, that’s how it is,” said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest. She added that activists “have to be exactly where the harm is being done.”
The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths' determination — Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal in the afternoon to stage to another roadblock and were eventually removed by police.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
