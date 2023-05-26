Guatemala Prosecutor Arrested

FILE - Stuardo Campo, Guatemala's prosecutor for crimes against migrants, takes part in a raid against alleged migrant smugglers near the Mexican border in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, Aug. 2, 2022. Guatemalan police arrested Campo Friday, May 26, 2023,accusing him of alleged abuse of authority.

 Moises Castillo - staff, AP

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan police arrested the country’s prosecutor for crimes against migrants Friday, accusing him of alleged abuse of authority.

Stuardo Campos was formerly an anti-corruption prosecutor in the country during the administration of former President Jimmy Morales. It was not immediately clear whether the accusations pertain to his current position or the former.


