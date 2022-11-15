Guatemala Archeology Smuggling

Led by their lawyer Juan Pablo Aris Bravo, right, Stephanie Allison Jolluck, and Giorgio Salvador Rossilli exit out of a courthouse with their faces covered with a towel, after they were released, in Antigua, Guatemala, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Stephanie Allison Jolluck was first captured on Nov. 9th at Guatemala City's airport when she was found to be transporting two archeological artifacts in her luggage, she was arrested and taken to a courthouse in Guatemala City and placed on probation, but then the couple was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 13, with over 150 archeological artifacts in a vehicle.

ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala Tuesday in a case that has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua.

Antigua, just outside Guatemala City, is a place where visitors and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks, admiring the lively handicraft and art scene.


