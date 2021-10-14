Lebanese army stand guard near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Lebanese Christians flee their houses amid sniper fire after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Lebanese army special forces soldiers protect teachers as they flee their school after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A Lebanese teacher who who is afraid of the sounds from nearby armed clashes, flees a school under the protection of Lebanese soldiers after a clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A Lebanese woman cries as she runs past Lebanese army soldiers after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The exchanges of fire involving snipers, pistols, Kalashnikovs and rocket-propelled grenades were a dangerous escalation of tensions over the domestic probe, and the worst armed clashes since 2008, when the Shiite Hezbollah briefly overran parts of Beirut.
Students sit on the ground in a corridor after clashes erupted near their school, in the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
In this photo released by the Lebanese government, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, right, meets with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at the Government House in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Students sit on the floor in a school hall after clashes erupted near their school, in the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
In this photo released by the Lebanese government, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, right, shakes hands with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah fire weapons on a buildings that they believe has snipers, during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas.
A supporter of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups burns posters that show the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, and Arabic that reads: "Judge Bitar is red line," during a protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in front of the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said atb least five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard on their armored vehicle as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups burn garbage containers to block a road during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A poster with a picture of Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, is set on fire by supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said some five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port. The Arabic words read: "where is the technical investigation."
Lebanese army soldiers deploy during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over. .
Glass from broken windows litters a street as Lebanese army soldiers stand guard after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanese officials say at least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in armed clashes that erupted in Beirut during protests organized by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies against the lead investigator into last year’s massive blast at the city's port.
Lebanese army soldiers patrol near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
A teacher hugs a student who is afraid of the sounds from nearby armed clashes, at a school, at the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Lebanese army special forces soldiers assist teachers as they flee their school after deadly clashes erupted nearby along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A teacher, right, asks a mother who came to evacuate her children from a school not to go out, after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A Lebanese mother with her children hide behind a car from sniper fire outside a school, in the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
A Lebanese mother evacuates her kids who are afraid of sounds from armed clashes in the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
An army soldier stands on a vehicle as a supporter of the Shiite Hezbollah flashes the victory sign during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said several people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Policemen stand guard inside the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Lebanese army soldiers block a road after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said at least five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
Smoke from a sniper's bullet rises targeting a Christian's house, after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said at least five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
Lebanese teachers react to the sounds from nearby armed clashes as they flee their school under the protection of Lebanese soldiers after a clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Several dead after armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organised by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port.
