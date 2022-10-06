Support Local Journalism

BANGKOK (AP) — A gunman who attacked a child care center in Thailand and then fired from his car as he fled killed more than 30 people Thursday, including two dozen children, authorities said.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. The assailant, identified as a former police officer, killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

