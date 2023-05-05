.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.
Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.
A police officers stand guard in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, near the scene of a Thursday night attack that killed eight people and wounded 13, on Friday, May 5, 2023. Police looking for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack.
A woman lights candles in front of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Hundreds of citizens gathered to pray for the victims, after a 13-year-old on Wednesday killed eight fellow students and a guard.
People mourn the victims at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Hundreds of citizens gathered to pray for the victims, after a 13-year-old on Wednesday killed eight fellow students and a guard.
School children gather to light candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Many wearing black and carrying flowers, scores of Serbian students on Thursday paid silent homage to their peers killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shock waves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control.
A woman cries as people light candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
People lay flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Flowers and toys are placed for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed multiple fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Several children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Police officers guard the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
People bring flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
People light candles for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Flowers and stuffed toys lie at a makeshift shrine to commemorate victims in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital, killing eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Partizan Belgrade fans lay flowers at a makeshift shrine to commemorate victims prior to a Euroleague basketball match in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital, killing eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Police officers prepare for a chase in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police officers stand guard on a road in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, as they block the road near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
A police vehicle blocks the entrance to the village of Dubona, some 40 kilometers south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police vehicles exit the village of Dubona, some 40 kilometers south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police officers block the street near the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
A police officer stands guard next to the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Convoy of police cars arrive at the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police officers block the street near the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
A dog watches police cars arrive at the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police officers guard a road in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, as they block the road near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed multiple fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
A woman hugs a girl near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested.
Partizan fans hold up scarves and flowers in memory of the victims of school shooting a day earlier orior the Euroleague basketball match between Partizan and Real Madrid, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Ballet shoes are seen hanging on the fence of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Serbian police say a teenage boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, killing several people and injuring several more.
Forensic police inspects the scene around a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Forensic police operate on a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A police officers stand guard in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, near the scene of a Thursday night attack that killed eight people and wounded 13, on Friday, May 5, 2023. Police looking for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A woman lights candles in front of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Hundreds of citizens gathered to pray for the victims, after a 13-year-old on Wednesday killed eight fellow students and a guard.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
People mourn the victims at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Hundreds of citizens gathered to pray for the victims, after a 13-year-old on Wednesday killed eight fellow students and a guard.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
School children gather to light candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Many wearing black and carrying flowers, scores of Serbian students on Thursday paid silent homage to their peers killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shock waves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A woman cries as people light candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
People lay flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Flowers and toys are placed for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed multiple fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Several children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Police officers guard the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
People bring flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
People light candles for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Flowers and stuffed toys lie at a makeshift shrine to commemorate victims in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital, killing eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Marko Drobnjakovic - stringer, AP
Partizan Belgrade fans lay flowers at a makeshift shrine to commemorate victims prior to a Euroleague basketball match in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital, killing eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Marko Drobnjakovic - stringer, AP
Police officers prepare for a chase in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Police officers stand guard on a road in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, as they block the road near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A police vehicle blocks the entrance to the village of Dubona, some 40 kilometers south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Marko Drobnjakovic - stringer, AP
Police vehicles exit the village of Dubona, some 40 kilometers south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Marko Drobnjakovic - stringer, AP
Police officers block the street near the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A police officer stands guard next to the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Convoy of police cars arrive at the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Police officers block the street near the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A dog watches police cars arrive at the scene of a Thursday night attack in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Police officers guard a road in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, as they block the road near the scene of a Thursday night attack. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed multiple fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A woman hugs a girl near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Partizan fans hold up scarves and flowers in memory of the victims of school shooting a day earlier orior the Euroleague basketball match between Partizan and Real Madrid, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia's capital. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested. Six children and a teacher were also hospitalized.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Ballet shoes are seen hanging on the fence of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Serbian police say a teenage boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, killing several people and injuring several more.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Forensic police inspects the scene around a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Forensic police operate on a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities and media reported, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders. Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, Wednesday’s shooting was the first at a school in the country’s modern history.
The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Late Thursday, an attacker shot at people in three villages near Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, according to state broadcaster RTS.
“I heard some tak-tak-tak sounds,” recalled Milan Prokic, a resident of Dubona, near Mladenovac. Prokic said he first thought people were shooting to celebrate a birth, as is tradition in Serbia.
“But it wasn’t that. Shame, great shame,” Prokic added.
Police said a suspect, identified by the initials U.B., was arrested near the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Belgrade.
Authorities released a photo of the suspect in a police car, showing a young man in a blue T-shirt with an inscription and a map of part of Europe on it.
Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shootings “a terrorist act,” state media reported.
Before the second shooting, Serbia spent much of Thursday reeling. Students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, filled streets around the school in central Belgrade as they paid silent homage to slain peers. Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes.
The same day, authorities moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. The government ordered a two-year moratorium on short-barrel guns and tougher sentences for people who enable minors to get ahold of guns.
Under current law, a registered gun owner in Serbia must be over 18, healthy, and have no criminal record. Weapons must be kept locked and separately from ammunition.
Wednesday's shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school also left seven people hospitalized, six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said Thursday.
Authorities have identified the shooter as Kosta Kecmanovic and said he is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental hospital, and his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security.
Gun ownership is common in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The country has one of the highest number of firearms per capita in the world. And guns are often fired into the air at celebrations in the region.
Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in Serbia, a highly divided country where convicted war criminals are frequently glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.
Dragan Popadic, a psychology professor at Belgrade University, told The Associated Press that the school shooting has exposed the level of violence present in society and caused a deep shock.
“People suddenly have been shaken into reality and the ocean of violence that we live in, how it has grown over time and how much our society has been neglected for decades,” he warned. “It is as if flashlights have been lit over our lives and we can no longer just mind our own business.”
AP journalist Sabina Niksic contributed from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.