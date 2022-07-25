Support Local Journalism

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The shaken residents of a Vancouver suburb are recovering from a gunman's hours-long overnight rampage that killed two people and wounded two more before he was shot to death by police.

Authorities initially had said it appeared the attacker was targeting homeless people before dawn Monday, but later said the motive was under investigation. Shootings were reported at a homeless center but also at other sites.

