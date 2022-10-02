Haiti Cholera

FILE - A boy diagnosed with cholera receives treatment at a cholera center in Anse D'Hainault, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Haiti’s government on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, announced that at least eight people have died from cholera for the first time in three years, raising concerns about another potential catastrophic epidemic like the one that broke out a decade ago and killed nearly 10,000 people.

 Dieu Nalio Chery - stringer, AP

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government on Sunday announced that at least eight people have died from cholera, raising concerns about a potentially fast-spreading scenario and reviving memories of an epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people a decade ago.

The cases - the first cholera deaths reported in three years - came in a community called Dekayet in southern Port-au-Prince and in the gang-controlled seaside slum of Cite de Soleil, where thousands of people live in cramped, unsanitary conditions.

