A man carries chairs for parishioners to celebrate a mass on the grounds next to the earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Mexican firefighters known as "Topos" work in the early morning hours in a search and rescue mission, amid the rubble from last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
A vendor holds onto a scale as he waits for scavengers to bring him found metal pieces to weigh, at the site of a home that was destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Earthquake victims reach for water being handed out during a food distribution in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
The coffin with the body of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the area 8 days ago, is carried to the cemetery during his funeral in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Friends mourn during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
A band play during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
The son and mother of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, mourn during his funeral in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Relatives mourn Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, during his funeral in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
People carry a flower offering next to the earthquake-destroyed church where Baptist church minister Andre Tessono died, during his funeral in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
The coffin with the body of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the area 8 days ago, is carried to the cemetery during his funeral in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Earthquake victims reach for water water being handed out during a food distribution in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to an earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to an earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
A priest changes clothes to start giving a mass in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
A girl waits with other earthquake victims for the start of a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
People unload humanitarian aid from a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.
Earthquake victims block a road in protest, calling for help after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the area eight days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder.
The offer came as many Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the magnitude 7.2 quake of Aug. 14. The country's Civil Protection Agency also raised toll of dead to 2,207.
It wasn't immediately clear how much impact the truce offer might have: While powerful, Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue,” is far from the only gang leader in Haiti and widely repeated social media reports of an earlier gang truce failed to prevent attacks on the expanding relief effort.
Gangs have blocked roads, hijacked aid trucks and stolen supplies, forcing relief workers to transport supplies by helicopter. In places, desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.
Cherizier addressed a Facebook video on Sunday to the hardest-hit parts of the Haiti's southwestern peninsula, saying “We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows."
"The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”
The increase in the death toll was the first since late Wednesday when the government put it at 2,189. The government said Sunday that 344 people were still missing, 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake.
In Les Cayes, many attended church to mourn those lost and give thanks for their own survival.
At an evangelical church in the Bergeaud neighborhood, parishioners sang hymns under beams of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof and walls.
Pastor Sevrain Marc Dix Jonas, said Sunday's service was special because until now his congregation had been unable to meet since the quake.
“Today was a must,” Dix Jonas said, standing below a gaping opening high in his church's facade. “To thank God. He protected us. We did not die.”
His church was one of the few where congregants could worship inside. At many others, services were held in the street outside collapsed sanctuaries.
Taking that into account, the Roman Catholic church in Les Cayes moved its morning service to 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of day.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.