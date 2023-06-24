Pilgrims walk beside pigeons outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pakistani pilgrim Mubarak Ali Shah leads pilgrims as they pray outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Afghanistani elderly pilgrims wait outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
A pigeon flys as Iranian pilgrims pose for a selfie outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pakistani pilgrim Muhammad Ramzan eats ice cream outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pilgrims buy souvenirs at a shop outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Indian pilgrim Radian Noor Mohammad, 71, walks outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Chadian pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Russian pilgrim Artur Aslanov, left, chats with Mauritanian pilgrim Memoud Mohamed, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Russian pilgrim Artur Aslanov, left, chats with Egyptian pilgrim Muhammed Ahmed, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Sudanese pilgrim Um Safaa, who came from Port Sudan for the Hajj, walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims who converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Sudanese pilgrim Badr Ibrahim, from Khartoum, waits outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims who converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Saudi pilgrim Abdullah, from Arar, protects his head from the sun, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
A Nigerian pilgrim carries her bags outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Tunisian pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Malaysian pilgrim Mood Fadly, left, holds the umbrella for his mother in law, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Moroccan pilgrim Fatema Al-Mabsour drinks water outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pilgrims carry their bags outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pigeons fly as pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Saudi pilgrim Abdullah, from Arar, protects his head from the sun, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pakistani pilgrim Gul Rehman pushes his mother on a wheel chair outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Pilgrims walk beside pigeons outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pakistani pilgrim Mubarak Ali Shah leads pilgrims as they pray outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Afghanistani elderly pilgrims wait outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
A pigeon flys as Iranian pilgrims pose for a selfie outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pakistani pilgrim Muhammad Ramzan eats ice cream outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pilgrims buy souvenirs at a shop outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Indian pilgrim Radian Noor Mohammad, 71, walks outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Chadian pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Russian pilgrim Artur Aslanov, left, chats with Mauritanian pilgrim Memoud Mohamed, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Russian pilgrim Artur Aslanov, left, chats with Egyptian pilgrim Muhammed Ahmed, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Sudanese pilgrim Um Safaa, who came from Port Sudan for the Hajj, walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims who converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Sudanese pilgrim Badr Ibrahim, from Khartoum, waits outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims who converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Saudi pilgrim Abdullah, from Arar, protects his head from the sun, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
A Nigerian pilgrim carries her bags outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Tunisian pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Malaysian pilgrim Mood Fadly, left, holds the umbrella for his mother in law, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Moroccan pilgrim Fatema Al-Mabsour drinks water outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pilgrims carry their bags outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pigeons fly as pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Saudi pilgrim Abdullah, from Arar, protects his head from the sun, outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Pakistani pilgrim Gul Rehman pushes his mother on a wheel chair outside the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars.
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Pilgrims streamed into Mecca’s Grand Mosque on Saturday to perform their final rituals before heading to Mina in preparation for the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.
They moved through the white marble courtyards of Islam’s holiest site to perform the tawaf, the walking circuit around the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure covered in a black, gold-embroidered cloth, their fervent recitations ringing through the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.