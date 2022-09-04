Hamas executes 5 Gazans charged with murder, aiding Israel

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

 STF

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas authorities Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.

The Interior Ministry said the executions meant “to achieve public deterrence and security,” but rights groups in the past have questioned fair-trial standards in the military and civilian courts of the Islamic militant group.

