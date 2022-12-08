Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made a sweeping indictment of Britain’s media and the racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship in a new Netflix series that promises to tell the “full story” of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family.

Relying on interviews with the couple, as well as their friends and experts on race and the media, the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan" dissect the close relationship between tabloid newspapers and the royal family while discussing the history of racism in the British Empire and how it still pervades society. The episodes do not include dissenting voices and there is no response from any of the media organizations mentioned. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.


