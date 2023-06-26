FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
FILE - Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami poses for media during a press conference on the university's new international house of literature, The Haruki Murakami Library, opening at the Waseda University in Tokyo, on Sept. 22, 2021. Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen behind of Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, on May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
Haruki Murakami pleads for keeping Tokyo park and baseball stadium that inspired his writing
Author Haruki Murakami says he's strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist
FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
Stephen Wade - staff, AP
FILE - Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami poses for media during a press conference on the university's new international house of literature, The Haruki Murakami Library, opening at the Waseda University in Tokyo, on Sept. 22, 2021. Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen behind of Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, on May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course.
TOKYO (AP) — Author Haruki Murakami says he’s strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a historic and beloved Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the nearly century-old baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist.
The plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to put skyscrapers and new stadiums in the heart of the Jingu Gaien green district has become increasingly controversial. Followers of baseball and rugby history are opposed to it, as well as conservationists and civil groups who say the project has advanced without transparency, adequate environmental assessment or explanation to the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.