MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute will face criminal charges for a fire that killed 40 migrants in a locked cell, the federal Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

The office said in a statement that the head of the immigration agency was criminally remiss in not preventing the fire, despite earlier incidents showed the situation at the country's migrant detention centers needed correcting.


