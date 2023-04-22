Thailand Hot Weather

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The authorities warned residents across Thailand to avoid outdoor activities due to extreme heat over the weekend.

 Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP

BANGKOK (AP) — Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors.

The Meteorological Department’s forecast on Saturday said the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 43 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) in country’s north and could hit 40 C (104 F) in the capital, Bangkok. The highest temperature on Saturday was in the northern province of Phetchabun at 42.5 C (109 F).


