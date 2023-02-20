...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 10
A dancer from the Dragoes da Real samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
This photo provided by the Sao Paulo Government shows vehicles fallen from an elevated area along the beach in Sao Sebastiao, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, after it was damaged by a severe weather system went through the area.
A dancer from the Dragoes da Real samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Andre Penner - staff, AP
A dancer from the Dragoes da Real samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Andre Penner - staff, AP
Dancers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Andre Penner - staff, AP
Performers from the Imperio Serrano samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
Performers from the Imperio Serrano samba school take part in during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
A performer from the Imperio Serrano samba school takes part in Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb.19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
Performers from the Imperio Serrano samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
Performers from the Imperio Serrano samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
Performers from the Imperio Serrano samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
This photo provided by the Sao Paulo Government shows vehicles fallen from an elevated area along the beach in Sao Sebastiao, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, after it was damaged by a severe weather system went through the area.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have killed 36 people in Brazil’s north Sao Paulo state, officials said Sunday, and the fatalities could rise.
Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba.
The cities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, some of the hardest hit and now under state of calamity, canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.
“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao. Later, he added there are dozens of people missing and that 50 houses collapsed in the city due to the landslides.
Augusto posted on social media several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter he will visit the region Monday.
Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.
Bertioga alone had 687 millimeters during that period, the state government said.
Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he requested support from the army, which sent two airplanes and rescue teams to the region.
TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible. Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.
The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.