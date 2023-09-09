Tropical Weather

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 4:50 p.m. EDT.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm.

The storm, which is not forecast to make landfall, was located about 350 miles (565 kilometers) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

