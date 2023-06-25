FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan will testify on Sunday, June 25, at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of lavish gifts funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was testifying Sunday at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs.
Milchan, who appeared by videoconference from the English city of Brighton, near where he is based, is a key witness whose testimony is essential for prosecutors who are trying to prove that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust in one of three cases brought against him.
