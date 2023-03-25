China Honduras

FILE - In this file photo provided by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, left, presents an aid package, including oxygen concentrators, during a meeting with Honduran President Xiomara Castro in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Chinese state media CCTV said that Honduras has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, paving the way for a relationship with Beijing.

 Taiwan Presidential Office

BEIJING (AP) — Honduras has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the Latin American country announced Saturday, saying it recognizes “only one China in the world.”

The announcement by Honduras's foreign ministry posted on Twitter, and also reported by China’s CCTV, comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and the United States, including over China’s increasing assertiveness toward self-ruled Taiwan. The move leaves Taiwan recognized by only 13 sovereign states.


