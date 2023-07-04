FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, center, takes part in a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany. Hong Kong police on Monday, July 3, 2023, accused eight self-exiled pro-democracy activists, including Nathan Law, of violating the territory's tough National Security Law and offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) each for information leading to their arrests.
FILE - Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Hong Kong police on Monday, July 3, 2023, accused eight self-exiled pro-democracy activists, including Nathan Law, of violating the territory's tough National Security Law and offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) each for information leading to their arrests.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent.
Chief Executive John Lee expressed his support for the police's efforts to arrest the eight. At his weekly media briefing, Lee said anyone, including their friends and relatives, who offered information leading to their arrests would be eligible for the bounties offered by the police.
