...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Through Monday, snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches expected. From Monday night through Wednesday
afternoon, an additional 5 to 10 inches expected.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River
Valley.
* WHEN...From this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 3
FILE - Hong Kong's skyline and harbor are seen from Victoria Peak, Sept. 1, 2019. Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator, police said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers search a village home where they found body parts related to a missing model in a murder case, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers prepare to conduct a search on a hillside following a murder case of a model, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
FILE - Hong Kong's skyline and harbor are seen from Victoria Peak, Sept. 1, 2019. Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator, police said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers search a village home where they found body parts related to a missing model in a murder case, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
Uncredited - handout one time use, TVB HONG KONG
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers prepare to conduct a search on a hillside following a murder case of a model, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator.
Hong Kong model Abby Choi's father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said in a statement Sunday. The authorities also arrested the woman's ex-husband on Saturday, but have not brought a charge against the 28-year old man.
The grisly case came to light when police officers discovered the model's body, dissected into parts and stored in a refrigerator, in a rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China on Friday.
“Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously,” Superintendent Alan Chung said Saturday. “Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks.”
The 28-year-old woman had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Chung said, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.
The victim had been missing for days when police discovered severed legs that belonged to a woman in the refrigerator as well as Choi's identity card, credit cards and other items in the house. They also found human tissue in pots of soup, Chung said. Police did not find the victim’s head, torso or hands at the scene.
The house where her remains were discovered had been rented by her ex-husband’s father only a few weeks ago, Chung said.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.