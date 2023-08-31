Support Local Journalism

HONG KONG (AP) — Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights canceled as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer.

The typhoon could make a landfall in southern China and many workers stayed at home. Students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong's stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed in the key center for regional business and travel.


