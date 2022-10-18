Hong Kong Drug Seizure

The photo provided by Hong Kong Government Information Services shows the suspected methamphetamine seized at Hong Kong International Airport and the electric transformers used to conceal the drugs in Hong Kong on Oct. 18, 2022. The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday, Oct. 18, it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electric transformers.

 Uncredited - hogp, Hong Kong Government Information Services

HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday.

The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong Kong customs official said. She said the transformers appeared suspicious when they were X-rayed.

