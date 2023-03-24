...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches on
the valley floors and up to 8 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Ambulance staff attend a patient nearby the fire site in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area , in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Smoke billows from a warehouse, left, in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Police officers patrol as a warehouse burns in Cheung Sha Wan in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced 3,400 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Ambulance staff attend a patient nearby the fire site in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Ambulance staff attend a patient nearby the fire site in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area , in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Smoke billows from a warehouse, left, in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Police officers patrol as a warehouse burns in Cheung Sha Wan in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced 3,400 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Ambulance staff attend a patient nearby the fire site in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Passerby watch a fire from a footbridge in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze Friday at a warehouse that forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate, including students, police said.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters will investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out Friday at a warehouse and forced 3,600 people, including students, to evacuate, authorities said.
Thick smoke was seen pouring out from the eight-story factory building where the fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a warehouse on Fat Tseung Street in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area in Kowloon, the government said. The fire was largely extinguished at 8:40 p.m.
Officers suspected the cause was linked to some sparks triggered by construction work, but they would have to probe further into the cause, said Wilson Kong, divisional officer of the Fire Services Department.
There were inflammable substances at the warehouse and the fire equipment, including the sprinkler system, could not work properly there, he said.
Kam Hok-lai, acting ambulance superintendent, said one person felt sick after inhaling thick smoke and another person sustained hand injuries. Three firefighters also felt sick, he added.
About 3,600 people had to be evacuated, including students from four schools, said police divisional commander Wong Wai-yin.
Earlier Friday afternoon, officers at the scene had to wear breathing apparatus. The government opened a temporary shelter at a sports center for residents in need and advised members of the public to close their doors and windows if they were being affected by the smoke and odor.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.