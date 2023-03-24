...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches on
the valley floors and up to 8 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVB, rescue workers attend to the aftermath after four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday, March 24, 2023. Dozens were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor.
An ambulance worker inspects after an accident on a highway in Hong Kong, Friday, March 24, 2023. Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday, injuring dozens of people.
HONG KONG (AP) — Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday and 87 people were injured, including children. Most of the injuries were minor.
The accident occurred after midday near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon. A taxi carried out a “careless lane change” and the other vehicles could not stop in time, causing the collision, senior police inspector Lee Pok-kit said.
Scores of firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Several people lay on stretchers and at least one passenger was seen being helped out of a vehicle. A window on the side of a bus was shattered.
Some of the injured, including elderly people, were treated by paramedics at the scene. A group of primary school students was seen sitting on the road and some of them sustained hand injuries.
Lam Tin fire station commander Shen Chuen said his team had to help some 240 people leave the vehicles and the operation was challenging because there were so many children and elderly passengers. A bus driver was also trapped in the vehicle, he said.
The injuries mainly included scratches on people's hands, legs, heads and faces, according to Wong Po-lung, Lam Tin's ambulance depot commander.
