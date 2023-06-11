A candle with the image of Pope Francis is left in front of the windows of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, June 11, 2023, where Pope Francis is recovering from the abdominal surgery he underwent on Wednesday. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
Faithful say the Sunday Angelus prayer in front of the windows of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, June 11, 2023 wher Pope Francis is recovering from the abdominal surgery he underwent on Wednesday.
The window of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican from where popes bless faithful on Sunday's noon stays closed ,Sunday, June 11, 2023. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
A priest blesses the members of a German folk band in front of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican from where popes bless faithful on Sunday's noon,Sunday, June 11, 2023. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
A German folk band performs in front of the Apostolic Palace at The Vatican from where popes bless faithful on Sunday's noon,Sunday, June 11, 2023. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
Tourists and faithful look at the windows of the Apostolic Palace from where popes bless the faithful on Sunday's noon as they wander in St. Peter's Square at noon,Sunday, June 11, 2023. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
Tourists and faithful wander in St. Peter's Square at noon,Sunday, June 11, 2023. Pope Francis, following doctors' advice, skipped Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
ROME (AP) — Sticking to doctors' advice, Pope Francis on Sunday skipped his customary weekly public blessing as he convalesces from abdominal surgery in a Rome hospital, but walked a few steps, followed Mass on TV and did some work, the Vatican said.
Francis also ate lunch in his 10th-floor hospital apartment with doctors, nurses, other medical staff and members of his security detail, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement.
