Hundreds of French sports figures accused of sexual violence

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu leaves the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris. A year-long, nationwide French effort to uncover and combat sexual violence in sports has identified more than 400 coaches, teachers and others suspected of abuse or covering it up. Most of the victims were under 15, according to data released Friday April 2, 2021, by the sports ministry.