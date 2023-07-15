Mexico Migrants

FILE - A United States flag flies behind the border fence that divides Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2018. Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico formed a group Saturday, July 15, 2023, to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States.

 Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP

SUCHIATE, Mexico (AP) — Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico formed a group Saturday to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States.

The group, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants, walked along a highway in southern Mexico, led by a Venezuela flag with the phrase “Peace, Freedom. SOS.” The men, women, children and teenagers were followed by Mexican National Guard patrols.


