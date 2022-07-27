Hungary's leader rebuked for opposing 'mixed race' society

FILE - Hungary President Viktor Orban arrives at the NATO Heads of State summit in Madrid, June 30, 2022. A close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned after the leader said in a recent speech that Hungary was fighting against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society. The adviser compared Orban’s rhetoric to the kind of language used in Nazi Germany.

 Bertrand Guay

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — One of Viktor Orban's closest associates has resigned in protest over what she called a “pure Nazi" speech given by the Hungarian prime minister in which he railed against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society.

It was a rare rebuke from within the governing ranks of the Hungarian leader, who has long been accused by the European Union of eroding democratic institutions and norms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you