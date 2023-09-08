Tropical Weather

This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, off in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee on Friday charged through warm Atlantic waters as the season's first Category 5 storm, threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean.

The hurricane is not expected to make landfall, but meteorologists warned it would generate dangerous waves of up to 15 feet (5 meters) across the northern coast of Puerto Rico and other nearby islands. While Lee is on a path that would take it a couple hundred miles (kilometers) northeast of the Caribbean, tropical storm conditions are not forecast for the region.


