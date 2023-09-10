Tropical Weather

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 4:50 p.m. EDT.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee barreled over open waters Sunday night just northeast of the Caribbean, unleashing heavy swell on several islands as it regained some strength and expanded in size.

The Category 3 storm is not forecast to make landfall and is expected to stay over open waters through Friday. Late Sunday, it was centered about 310 miles (500 kilometers) north of the northern Leeward Islands. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 120 mph (195 kph) and it was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).


