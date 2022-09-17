Support Local Journalism

HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 20 inches forecast in isolated areas.

