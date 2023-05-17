...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Petro Nikitin, left, takes part a surgery operation of Ukrainian serviceman at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. As the lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in the Ukrainian capital, he's been confronted with the realities of the bloody conflict since day one of the Russian invasion some 14 months ago. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Medical workers transport a Ukrainian serviceman on the stretcher before a surgery operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Medical workers do gymnastics with the Ukrainian servicemen during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
A medical worker do gymnastics with the Ukrainian servicemen during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
A Ukrainian serviceman doing fiscal exercises during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
A Ukrainian serviceman ride by a wheelchair after rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Doctors surgery a Ukrainian serviceman during the operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
20-years-old Mykyta, a Ukrainian serviceman lies on a bed at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Compared with with massive trauma suffered by some patients at the hospital, Mykyta's own wound does not look so severe, but Nikitin said there is still the possibility he might lose his lower leg. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
A doctor treats a wound on the leg of Mykyta, 20, a Ukrainian serviceman at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Compared with with massive trauma suffered by some patients at the hospital, Mykyta's own wound does not look so severe, but Nikitin said there is still the possibility he might lose his lower leg. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Family come to celebrate a birthday Mykyta, 20, a Ukrainian serviceman which was wounded in Bakhmut, at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Mykyta is also missing 20 centimeters (about eight inches) of bone, which will be Nikitin's next task if the skin graft works. The bone treatment will take more than a half year. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Doctors surgery a Ukrainian serviceman during the operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Much more common are wounds caused by explosions, from weapons including landmines, artillery and grenades, which frequently cause damage to many parts of the body. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Petro Nikitin, left, takes part a surgery operation of Ukrainian serviceman at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. As the lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in the Ukrainian capital, he's been confronted with the realities of the bloody conflict since day one of the Russian invasion some 14 months ago. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Medical workers transport a Ukrainian serviceman on the stretcher before a surgery operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Medical workers do gymnastics with the Ukrainian servicemen during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A medical worker do gymnastics with the Ukrainian servicemen during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman doing fiscal exercises during rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman ride by a wheelchair after rehabilitation session at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Doctors surgery a Ukrainian serviceman during the operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Currently, most patients have been wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk area, as well as the northern and northeastern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, which are shelled regularly. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
20-years-old Mykyta, a Ukrainian serviceman lies on a bed at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Compared with with massive trauma suffered by some patients at the hospital, Mykyta's own wound does not look so severe, but Nikitin said there is still the possibility he might lose his lower leg. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A doctor treats a wound on the leg of Mykyta, 20, a Ukrainian serviceman at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Compared with with massive trauma suffered by some patients at the hospital, Mykyta's own wound does not look so severe, but Nikitin said there is still the possibility he might lose his lower leg. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Family come to celebrate a birthday Mykyta, 20, a Ukrainian serviceman which was wounded in Bakhmut, at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Mykyta is also missing 20 centimeters (about eight inches) of bone, which will be Nikitin's next task if the skin graft works. The bone treatment will take more than a half year. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Doctors surgery a Ukrainian serviceman during the operation at the military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5, 2023. Much more common are wounds caused by explosions, from weapons including landmines, artillery and grenades, which frequently cause damage to many parts of the body. While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As the lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in Ukraine's capital, Petro Nikitin has his hands deep in a war churning hundreds of kilometers (miles) away. The 59-year-old doctor's work to repair the bodies of some of the most badly injured soldiers is all-consuming.
“I only operate,” Nikitin said, taking a short pause as his team continued surgery on a patient. “I do nothing else in my life now. I don't see my children, who have been evacuated, I don't see my wife, who has been evacuated, I live by myself, and all I do is treat the wounded.”
While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded since Russia invaded the country almost 15 months ago.
Some end up on the operating tables in Nikitin’s hospital, which like other Ukrainian military hospitals, is short-staffed because physicians were pulled away to work in field hospitals closer to the front. The Associated Press agreed not to identify the Kyiv hospital for security reasons.
On Feb. 25, 2022, the day after Russian troops invaded, Nikitin posted a photo on Facebook that showed him listening to an Israeli specialist in treating gunshot wounds. Surgeons from around the world had agreed to participate in an online training on combat-related injuries that Nikitin hastily organized as president of Ukraine’s chapter of an international association of trauma specialists.
“Every one of us had relevant experience before the invasion, but not in such volume,” Nikitin said. “The high numbers of traumas is something new for us.”
Gunshot wounds turned out to be rare. “I don’t even remember the last time I extracted a bullet,” the surgeon said. But during the long days and months, he has become familiar with a range of traumatic injuries: explosive weapons such as landmines, artillery shells and grenades frequently harm many parts of the body at the same time.
“We receive people with damaged legs, chests, stomachs and arms all at once,” Nikitin said. “In such cases, we have to decide what part of the injury should be our priority.”
The military hospital is one of several in Kyiv. As a top-level trauma center, it receives the most complex cases, typically ones involving patients who were stabilized at the front and spent time in a field hospital before their transfer to the capital, Nikitin said.
“We don’t do first aid here. We don’t save lives. That's done by the medics,” he said. “What we try to do is return these people to a normal life.”
Dealing with wounds involving damage to soft tissue, bone and the structures that bind nerves and veins are the most difficult for his surgical team, Nikitin said. Sometimes they are forced to amputate a soldier's arm or leg, which “from a moral point of view” is always a gut-wrenching decision, he said.
“Because you understand that your surgery will lead to a disability of the person, it brings no satisfaction to the doctor or to the patient,” he said. “It's emotionally hard not only for the patient, but for the surgeon.”
Nikitin typically gets to the hospital at 7:45 a.m. and stays until the work is done, sometimes not leaving until about 11 p.m. His wife and children fled Ukraine in March 2022 as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv. He accompanied his family to the border, but then returned to the city.
As the Russian and Ukrainian armies both prepare for possible spring offensives, his schedule has lightened to about three surgeries a day.
Most of the patients he treated recently were wounded in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in Donetsk province, or in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy provinces, which are shelled regularly.
A soldier Nikitin operated on recently was Mykyta, a Bakhmut native who was wounded in the lower leg while fighting for his hometown and celebrated his 20th birthday shortly after his surgery. The AP is withholding his last name in accordance with military guidelines.
His last memory of Bakhmut forms a “terrible” image in his mind, the young soldier said.
“It's the city where I spent my childhood, and the city is destroyed,” he said from his hospital bed. “The city is on fire.”
Compared with the massive trauma suffered by some patients, Mykyta's wound did not look so severe, but he still might lose his lower leg, Nikitin said.
Attempts to graft skin over the wound proved unsuccessful, and doctors tried again on Tuesday. Nikitin said he felt optimistic after the surgery but it would take three weeks to know whether the latest skin graft worked.
“If it does not work out, the next step will be amputation,” the surgeon said.
Mykyta is also missing 20 centimeters (about 8 inches) of bone, which will be Nikitin's next task if the graft is successful. The bone treatment will take more than a half-year.
“In seven months, I can tell you if he will ever walk again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.