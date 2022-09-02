Support Local Journalism

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Fighting raged Friday near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as inspectors from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency expressed concern over the facility's “physical integrity” but didn't blame either warring side.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said he expects to produce a report “early next week, as soon as we have the full picture of the situation by the end of the weekend, more or less.”

