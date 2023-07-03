Support Local Journalism

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.

It is the year's third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open.


