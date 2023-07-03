Ground staff practice moving the covers on the outside courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, bottom, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns during a practice session, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, Saturday July 1, 2023, ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships which start on Monday.
Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova plays a return to Belgium's Maryna Zanevska during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Steven Paston - foreign subscriber, PA
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Iga Swiatek of Poland takes part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
United States' Venus Williams practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Australia's Max Purcell during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating China's Zhu Lin in the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
It is the year's third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open.
