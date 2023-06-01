Denmark Potatoes

Potatoes are seen scattered across the carriageway on the western part of the Great Belt Bridge, Denmark, Thursday, June 1, 2023. A 57-year-old truck driver was Thursday detained after loads of potatoes have found on the key bridge linking two Danish islands, police said, adding the man was suspected of recklessly causes imminent danger to others. A first spill was reported in the westward direction on the Storebaelt bridge at 6.35 a.m., police spokesman Kenneth Taanquist said, adding a similar incident happened shortly after in the opposite direction.

 presse-fotos.dk - foreign subscriber, Ritzau Scanpix Foto

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 57-year-old truck driver was detained Thursday after loads of potatoes were found spilled on a key bridge linking two Danish islands, police have said. The driver was held on suspicion of causing reckless endangerment to life.

A first spill was reported on the westbound side of the Storebaelt bridge at 6.35 a.m. (0435 GMT), police spokesman Kenneth Taanquist said. The bridge connects the island where the capital, Copenhagen, is located to the rest of Denmark.


