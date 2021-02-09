In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards

In this photo provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in a Moscow court on Friday for the second time this week, this time on a charge of slandering a World War II veteran. The politician, who was ordered earlier this week to serve two years and eight months in prison, slammed the hearing as a "disgusting PR trial" intended by the Kremlin to disparage him.