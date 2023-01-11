...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Periods of snow will result in travel difficulties.
Use caution when traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
1 of 13
A dog sits on top of its shelter at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Karina Bernlow pets a Greenland puppy at her dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Karina Bernlow greets Taiga and her puppies at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog sledding trip returns to a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog named Cake sits at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
The last remaining coal mine of Longyearbyen shines on the horizon of a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog rests in front of its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Dogs sit next to their huts at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog is harnessed to its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog sledder returns to a dog yard after training puppies to sled in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
A dog sits on top of its shelter at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Puppies surround their mother at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Karina Bernlow pets a Greenland puppy at her dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Karina Bernlow greets Taiga and her puppies at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Her and husband, Martin Munck, run Green Dog. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A dog sledding trip returns to a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A dog named Cake sits at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Dogs are visible in their enclosures at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
The last remaining coal mine of Longyearbyen shines on the horizon of a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Puppies look out from their enclosure in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A dog rests in front of its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Dogs sit next to their huts at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A dog is harnessed to its hut at a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A dog sledder returns to a dog yard after training puppies to sled in Bolterdalen, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The yard is located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
BOLTERDALEN, Norway (AP) — Out of the dark, frozen vastness in this Arctic valley, a chorus of barks and howls trumpeted the return of Green Dog's oldest puppies from a dogsledding training run through the polar night on Tuesday afternoon.
Karina Bernlow and her husband, Martin Munck, run the outfit Green Dog, which has nearly 300 dogs in three yards. It's located half a dozen miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.
The working dogs, younger puppies and new litters played in the lashing winds that shifted thigh-high snowdrifts. This mix of husky and Greenland dog — a breed known for taller legs, big paws and thick fur — is especially social and thrives in the cold, Bernlow said. They don’t even fear the rare occasion when a polar bear ambles past the yards.
Last summer, a few dogsledding tours had to be canceled so the dogs wouldn’t overheat. One of the tours leads to an ice cave and Bernlow, who’s been here for more than a decade, said they’re watching it disappear year after year.
“What we can do is teach our children to take care of the planet,” said Bernlow, the mother of four children.
As she walked by them, the newly returned dogs strained their chains to reach out to be petted and puppies rushed to watch from their enclosure.
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.