Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic checks the oxygen level of his patient who is suffering from a heat stroke after carrying him in an ambulance from his home in village Mirchwara, 24 kilometers (14.91 miles) from Banpur in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic who travels in ambulance, washes his face with water to cool himself off after dropping a patient at Lalitpur district hospital, in Banpur, in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Sunil Kumar Naik drives his ambulance to pick up a patient who is suffering from a heat stroke in Mirchwara village, 24 kilometers (14.91 miles) from Banpur in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic, center, talks to a patient, left, who is suffering from a heat stroke before carrying him to his ambulance from his home in village Mirchwara, 24 kilometers (14.91 miles) from Banpur in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Sunil Kumar Naik, an ambulance driver, bathes as he gets ready for the day, in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic who travels in an ambulance, brushes his teeth in a room he shares with several others at the district government hospital quarters, in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic who travels in an ambulance, sweats while he gets ready for duty in a room he shares with several others at the district government hospital quarters, in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic, gets ready for duty in a room he shares with several others at the district government hospital quarters, in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Sunil Kumar Naik, an ambulance driver, prays after taking a bath as he gets ready for the day, in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Sunil Kumar Naik, an ambulance driver, poses for a photograph with his family including his wife Sunita, left, son Lucky, daughters Sonia, second right, and Mona, at their house in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Sunil Kumar Naik cleans his ambulance before starting his shift in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
A doctor checks a boy suffering from heat related ailments at the Lalitpur district hospital, in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Extreme heat is fast becoming a serious public health crisis in India.
A village woman gives water to Sunil Kumar Naik, an ambulance driver, to quench his thirst during a heat wave, on the way to a hospital, near a village in Banpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Ambulance drivers and other healthcare workers in rural India are the first line of care for those affected by extreme heat.
Neelam Tamar, 25, suffering from heat stroke, recovers at the Lalitpur district hospital, in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Extreme heat is fast becoming a serious public health crisis in India.
Sunil Kumar Naik, left, an ambulance driver with Jitendra Kumar, a paramedic, eat their lunch under the shade of a tree in Banpur, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Cows graze at the dried up bed of a pond in Lalitpur, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
BANPUR, India (AP) — Siren blaring, Sunil Kumar Naik's ambulance tore across a dry and rocky countryside blasted by dangerous midday heat, rushing to check on a vomiting and dizzy 30-year-old man with possible heat stroke. As soon as they reached the man's village, Naik's paramedic partner guided the stricken man into the ambulance, then checked his pulse and oxygen levels as Naik sped back to the public hospital.
With barely a moment to drink some water and splash their faces, the men were dispatched again, this time to pick up a pregnant woman who had gone into labor as the temperature soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit). And so went another furious 12-hour shift in India's increasingly deadly summer, when Naik and paramedic Jitendra Kumar sometimes find themselves hurrying to as many as twice the usual number of calls.
