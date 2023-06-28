Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency (EAD) launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues.
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release in Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures. Many were outfitted with satellite tracking gear to help scientists better understand migration patterns and the success of rehabilitation methods.
A man pushes a sea turtle to the water during a turtle releasing program in Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures. Many were outfitted with satellite tracking gear to help scientists better understand migration patterns and the success of rehabilitation methods.
Sea turtles swim at a tank inside the Marine Rehabilitation center of the Abu Dhabi National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean.
Anne Valentina, Education & Conservation manager, weighs a sea turtle at the Marine Rehabilitation center of the Abu Dhabi National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean.
Sea turtles swim at a tank inside the Marine Rehabilitation center of the Abu Dhabi National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The baby sea turtle flapped its flippers as it was lowered into the ocean, only to be pushed back ashore by the strong tide. It tried again, and this time it made it, swimming fast and deep into Persian Gulf waters lapping at a string of beachfront tourist resorts.
Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues.
