In video, Afghan woman accuses Taliban official of rape

FILE - A woman clad in a burqa looks at other pieces of Afghanistan's traditional, all-encompassing dress at a store in Mazar-i Sharif, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 10, 2015. The Taliban announced they have arrested and will soon sentence an Afghan woman who appeared in a video on social media on Aug. 30, 2022, and said a senior Taliban official forced her into marriage and raped her repeatedly.

 Mustafa Najafizada

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan woman accused a senior Taliban official of forcing her into marriage and raping her repeatedly in a video that appeared on social media this week.

In the video, the woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, wept as she described being beaten and raped by former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti.

