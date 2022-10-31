South Africa's David Miller, right, walks off the field with India's Virat Kohli following the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. South Africa defeated India by wickets.
India's Virat Kohli watches play from the players dugout during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Gary Day - stringer, AP
India's Virat Kohli bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Gary Day - stringer, AP
Gary Day - stringer, AP
South Africa's David Miller, right, walks off the field with India's Virat Kohli following the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. South Africa defeated India by wickets.
Gary Day - stringer, AP
India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
