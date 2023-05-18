India Bull Taming Sport

FILE- A bull charges towards tamers during a traditional bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, in the village of Allanganallur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Jan. 17, 2019. India’s top court on Thursday ruled to allow the continuation of the bull-taming sport of jallikattu, which is criticized by animals rights groups but celebrated as cultural heritage in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

 Aijaz Rahi - staff, AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Thursday ruled to allow the continuation of the bull-taming sport of jallikattu, which is celebrated as cultural heritage in the southern state of Tamil Nadu but criticized by animals rights groups.

Five justices held that the state government was taking sufficient steps to reduce the pain and suffering of the animals, and ruled the sport and other bull races in the country could continue.


