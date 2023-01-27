...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible and may impact
the Friday morning commute across eastern Box Elder County and
the Cache Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
1 of 2
FILE - A cheetah lies inside a transport cage before traveling to India, at the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month to join eight it got from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.
FILE - A cheetah jumps inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India, at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month to join eight it got from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.
India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month
India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years
FILE - A cheetah lies inside a transport cage before traveling to India, at the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month to join eight it got from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.
Dirk Heinrich - stringer, AP
FILE - A cheetah jumps inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India, at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month to join eight it got from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.
India plans to transport an additional 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Friday.
Cheetah populations in most countries are declining. South Africa, where the cats are running out of space, is an exception.
South Africa’s National Biodiversity Institute, National Parks, the Cheetah Range Expansion Project and the Endangered Wildlife Trust will collaborate with their Indian counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.
The eight cheetahs flown from Namibia in September were released in sprawling Kuno National Park in central India.
Cheetahs were once widespread in India but disappeared by 1952 because of hunting and loss of habitat.
India hopes that importing African cheetahs will aid efforts to conserve the country’s threatened and largely neglected grasslands.
There are fewer than 7,000 adult cheetahs in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9% of their original range. Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.