BENGALURU, India (AP) — India will miss its renewable energy target for the end of the year, with experts saying “multiple challenges” including a lack of financial help and taxes on imported components are stalling the clean energy industry.

The country has installed just over half of its planned renewable energy capacity, a high level parliamentary report found last week.

