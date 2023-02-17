India BBC

An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning the staff about the organization's business operations in the country, staff members said.

 Altaf Qadri - staff, AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Finance Ministry accused the BBC of tax evasion on Friday, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country.

Indian tax authorities ended three days of searches of the British broadcaster's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Thursday night. Opposition political parties and other media organizations have criticized the searches as an attempt to intimidate the media.


