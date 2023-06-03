...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet (1273 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) through midweek. Minor
inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel
will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
People watch the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
A person watches from the balcony of his house at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
A woman cries while looking for her husband who was traveling in the train that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
People watch rescue operations at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rescuers work to take out the body of a victim of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Policemen stand guard at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
A person tries to identifies the body of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed in a school, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
People watch the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Clothes of passengers who were traveling in the train that derailed are seen lying on the blood soaked floor in a school where bodies were kept, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
People try to identify their relatives who was traveling in the train that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Amina, cries while showing photo of her relative Mohammed Mazar who was traveling in the train that derailed while looking for him at the site of the accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Blood soaked floor of a classroom is seen where bodies of the victims of trains accident were kept, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
A person shows photo of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed while looking for him at the site of the accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
A person tries to identifies the body of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Indian officials end rescue work for 2 wrecked passenger trains that killed over 300 people
With rescue work finished, authorities have begun clearing the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in decades
By RAFIQ MAQBOOL and ASHOK SHARMA - Associated Press
People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
People watch the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
A person watches from the balcony of his house at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
A woman cries while looking for her husband who was traveling in the train that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
People watch rescue operations at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rescuers work to take out the body of a victim of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Policemen stand guard at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
A person tries to identifies the body of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed in a school, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
People watch the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Clothes of passengers who were traveling in the train that derailed are seen lying on the blood soaked floor in a school where bodies were kept, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
People try to identify their relatives who was traveling in the train that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Amina, cries while showing photo of her relative Mohammed Mazar who was traveling in the train that derailed while looking for him at the site of the accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Blood soaked floor of a classroom is seen where bodies of the victims of trains accident were kept, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
A person shows photo of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed while looking for him at the site of the accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
A person tries to identifies the body of his relative who was traveling in the train that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.
BALASORE, India (AP) — With rescue work finished, authorities began clearing the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing more than 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in decades, officials said Sunday.
Investigators are looking into possible causes behind Friday night’s crash in Balasore district of eastern Odisha state, including whether human error or signal failure played a role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.