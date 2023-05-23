Support Local Journalism

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top female wrestlers led a candlelight march of nearly 1,000 protesters in the capital on Tuesday demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes, one of whom was a minor.

Carrying India's national flag, they marched to India Gate, a monument close to the country's parliament building. A strong presence of police accompanied them on the marching route.


