PERUIBE, Brazil (AP) — This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a world away from Indigenous Brazilian leader Guaciane da Silva Gomes, who lives in the isolated village of Tapirema in southern Sao Paulo state. She and her teammates, however, can still dream about it.

Gomes and her friends, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, play soccer on a dusty field between a lake and palm trees in the city of Peruibe, 138 kilometers (86 miles) south of Sao Paulo. When she finds only a handful of other female players available, she joins the men and tackles just as hard to keep her passion running high. A passion she believes will grow with the Women's World Cup.


