Indonesia Landslides

This aerial photo released by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, shows a village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia. Rescuers in the remote Indonesian islands are searching for people who are believed to be buried in their houses by landslides that tore through villages after torrential rains and killed a number of people.

 Uncredited - hogp, BNPB

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescue workers recovered more bodies buried under tons of mud following a landslide that crashed onto a hilly village on Indonesia’s remote Natuna islands, bringing the death toll to 32, officials said Thursday.

The landslide, triggered by torrential downpours, plunged down surrounding hills on Monday, burying 30 houses in Genting village on a tiny remote island in the Natuna archipelago at the edge of the South China Sea, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement.


